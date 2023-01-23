『Kids Advent Calendar 2023，24pcs Fire Truck Play Vehicles Building Blocks fo【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月17日 05時 04分に出品され03月17日 05時 04分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,456円に設定されています。現在158件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。長崎県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Kids Advent Calendar 2023，24pcs Fire Truck Play Vehicles Building Blocks for Boys， 24 Days Christmas Countdown Calendar Christmas Gifts for 3 4-6 7 8-12 Boys and Girls
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| What You Can GetThis 2023 advent calendar includes 24 toy vehicle building blocks of different styles， including 12 fire trucks and 12 construction vehicles. Each toy truck brick comes with individual instructions.
Discover A Surprise Every DayYour child can take out a truck block in the Christmas advent calendar blind box every day. They will experience different surprises and joy every day during the 24 days countdown to 2023 Christmas.
High Quality Christmas GiftOur building block toys are made of high-quality ABS material and have passed CPSIA and ASTM certification. This is the perfect Christmas gift for kids aged 3 4 5 6 7 8-12 years old.
Fun Truck Building ToysEach of the 24 truck building blocks is carefully designed and unique. Interesting building block toys can stimulate childrens creativity and hands-on ability. This advent calendar is sure to be a hit with kids.
Quality ServiceIf you have any questions about this advent calendar toy， please feel free to contact us and we will solve it for you within 24 hours.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047440645327
落札価格8456円
158 入札履歴
終了
