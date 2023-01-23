『30 Pieces Dog Tennis Balls Tennis Balls for Dogs Pet Tennis Ball Dog Balls【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月20日 06時 31分に出品され03月20日 06時 31分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,386円に設定されています。現在537件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。福井県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|30 Pieces Dog Tennis Balls Tennis Balls for Dogs Pet Tennis Ball Dog Balls Balls for Dogs Puppy Balls for Training Mini Tennis Ball Cat Toy Ball for Large Dogs and Medium Small Dogs 15 Colors
| Sufficient to Use there are 30 pieces of dog balls each ball is about 2.5 inches the size is very suitable for the dog you can put a few mini dog tennis balls in the place where the dog plays every day so that the dog can play at any time
15 Colors this set of tennis balls for dogs has a total of 15 colors and the colorful mini tennis ball are mixed together to arouse the dogs interest in playing and let the dog enjoy the process happily
Reliable Material these small tennis balls for dogs are embedded in rubber and covered with fabric with good elasticity to bite non irritating smell safe and reliable to use sturdy and lasting
Interactive Toys these dog tennis balls for dogs can not only be applied as toys for pets but also interact with pets to enhance the relationship between pets and owners; It is an excellent choice for indoor and outdoor interactive play
Carrying Bag there is a reusable black velvet bag with a sliding drawstring lock you can take these small balls for dogs out of the house as you like making it easier for your dog to play and easy to pack
YS0000047039595253
