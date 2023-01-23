30 Pieces Dog Tennis Balls Tennis Balls for Dogs Pet Tennis Ball Dog Balls【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Sufficient to Use there are 30 pieces of dog balls each ball is about 2.5 inches the size is very suitable for the dog you can put a few mini dog tennis balls in the place where the dog plays every day so that the dog can play at any time

15 Colors this set of tennis balls for dogs has a total of 15 colors and the colorful mini tennis ball are mixed together to arouse the dogs interest in playing and let the dog enjoy the process happily

Reliable Material these small tennis balls for dogs are embedded in rubber and covered with fabric with good elasticity to bite non irritating smell safe and reliable to use sturdy and lasting

Interactive Toys these dog tennis balls for dogs can not only be applied as toys for pets but also interact with pets to enhance the relationship between pets and owners; It is an excellent choice for indoor and outdoor interactive play

Carrying Bag there is a reusable black velvet bag with a sliding drawstring lock you can take these small balls for dogs out of the house as you like making it easier for your dog to play and easy to pack