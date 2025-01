Marvel【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Thirty years ago, Alex Ross had a vision for a new series showcasing Marvels heroes in a way theyd never been seen before. The first realization of that idea became the blockbuster MARVELS - but now, Alex finally brings his original dream to life! MARVEL is an anthology of stories by unique, exceptional talents, many of whom are working with these characters for the very first time. Theyre linked together by an overarching story by Alex and writer Steve Darnall featuring the dread dream lord Nightmare, who threatens the entire Marvel Universe...and possibly beyond! Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Thing, Doctor Doom, the Vision, Namor the Sub-Mariner, Warlock, Rocket Raccoon, the Golden Age Black Widow and many more Marvel mainstays star in unforgettable stories from a once-in-a-lifetime assemblage of talent - youll savor every single page! COLLECTING: MARVEL (2020) 1-6