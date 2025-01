アドベントカレンダー |leg0 Marvel アベンジャーズ 2023 Advent Calendar 76267 Holiday Countdow【お歳暮】

商品コメント

24 gifts for young Super Heroes ? Behind each door of the 2023 leg0 Marvel アベンジャーズ Advent Calendar (76267) is a gift to kick-start a new adventure

Marvel movie treats ? Gifts include 7 Super Hero Minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, キャプテンアメリカ, スパイダーマン, Wong, アイアンマン and Black Widow minifigures, plus mini builds and accessories

Mini build models ? Buildable play experiences include a Quinjet, jetpack, ice hockey kit, the Hydra Train and lots more items inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Endlessly versatile ? As the big day approaches, kids can mix daily collectible surprises together to recreate favorite scenes and Marvel adventures of their own

Holiday gift for kids ? With 24 days of surprise treats, the Marvel アベンジャーズ Advent Calendar will inspire young Superheroes ages 7 and up to enjoy imaginative fun that lasts for months

Compatible with other leg0 sets ? The gifts featured in this holiday countdown playset combine easily with other sets in the extensive range of leg0 Marvel building toys

Quality guaranteed ? leg0 components meet stringent industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and easy to build with