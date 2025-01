パウパトロール おもちゃ 最新 映画 |パウパトロール: The Mighty Movie Toy Vehicle Set- 7 New カーズ & Trucks【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

7 PAW PATROL MOVIE VEHICLES: Each Pup Squad Racer features genuine PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie design and styling, so these toy cars look just like the Mighty Pup rescue vehicles on the big screen!

EXCLUSIVE MAYOR HUMDINGER RACE CAR TOY: Bring home Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and an exclusive Mayor Humdinger toy car! Push them by hand or launch them on pretend play missions!

AUTHENTIC MIGHTY PUPS TOY: There’s a world of PAW Patrol Mighty Pups toys to collect like the Pup Squad Racers, the super-cute Pup Squad Figures and the Pup Squad PAW Patroller (each sold separately)!

COLLECT THEM ALL: Expand your collection of PAW Patrol toys for girls and boys with toy trucks, action figures, diecast cars, dinosaur toys, stuffed animals, board games, jigsaw puzzles and more!

EDUCATIONAL & LEARNING TOYS: PAW Patrol preschool toys and toddler toys are great gifts for kids who like pretend play with toy cars, toy figures & playsets as an alternative to dolls or a train set.

Includes: 7 Vehicles

Covered by the Spin Master Care Commitment. See below for full details