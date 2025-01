シャンプーボトル |(3， Wave) - HotelSpaWave Luxury Soap/shampoo/lotion Modular-desig【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

HotelSpa® Wave Luxury Soap/Shampoo/Lotion Modular-Design Shower Dispenser System: De-clutter your shower with these liquid-soap dispensers. Each dispenser holds soap, shampoo, lotion, or conditioner in its large, clear reservoir, dispensing it at the press of a button.

INCLUDED: 3 Dispensers, 3 Double-Sided Adhesive Strip, 3 Sets of 2 Anchors and 2 Screws and detailed easy-to-follow Installation Manual to make the installation process effortless and perfect!

FEATURES: • Each dispenser section come with its own wall bracket • Individual modular brackets allow for personal configuration at various heights and distances • Dispenses liquid soap, shampoo, lotion, or conditioner • Large liquid capacity chamber • Easy to Refill • Clog-Free pump design • Chrome Finish • Shatter-Resistant body

INSTALLATION: • Tool-Free installation and removal • The dispensers are designed with independent modular sections to tailor-fit your bath space and mount easily on any surface with waterproof adhesive mounting brackets, from which they can be removed for cleaning.

WARRANTY: Easy to register hustle-Free LIMITED FIVE YEAR WARRANTY. If you have any questions either prior or after purchasing our products, please contact our Customer Service and they will be glad to answer all your questions!