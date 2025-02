CRZ YOGA Womens Brushed Naked Feeling Yoga Leggings 25 - High Waisted Ath【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Designed for yoga or training. Find balance in brushed naked feeling.

Brushed and buttery-soft touch, Brushed Naked Feeling collection. Four-way stretch, enough compression.

25 inseam, 7/8 length intended to sit above ankle.

Seamless waistband provides gentle compressed for tummy control, does not slip off.

Double-stitched board bridge crotch design, without restraint, highlighting the body line.