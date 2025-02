Play Sink with Running Water， Geyiie Kitchen Sink Toys for Girls Boys Kids【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Simulation Kitchen Toys: The kid kitchen sink toy can make your baby become a master at housework. They can use it to practice cleaning dishes, clean fruit and vegetables, and practice safe kitchen skills, which can make children immerse in the world of roleーplaying for a long time

Cute Play Cutting Food: This play cutting foods possess vibrant colors and realistic designs. Pretend foods were precut and velcroed together so they can be easily peeled and cut. When you cut it, you can make a realistic chopping sound and give your child a real chopping experience.

Childーfriendly Water Sink Toys: Highーquality ABS material, 360 smooth surface without burrs, odorless and durable. Childーfriendly water sink toys for kids to play and always wash hand to stay healthy. The little sink is perfect for toddlers and even pets.

Real Running Water: This play sink features an automatic water circulation system, providing endless fun and entertainment for kids. The real faucet is designed to help save water, teaching kids to be more mindful about water usage.

Edutaional toy for babies and toddlers: Babies can distinguish various fruits and vegetables unknowingly while playing the sink. Meanwhile, they wash the dishes and put them on the drain rack to dry them to develop a good storage habit. Its a pretend play toy, at the same time, it is an educational toy.

Faucet Troubleshoot: If the faucet makes noise but does not produce water after replacing dry batteries, try the following: ?1. Wait 2ー3 minutes with the faucet in the sink before turning it on. 2. Shake off any water before placing the faucet in the sink, then turn it on.