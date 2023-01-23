『SoulLife (4 Pack Montessori Busy Board Toy for 1 2 3 4 Year Old Toddlers，Ed【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月16日 09時 21分に出品され03月16日 09時 21分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,036円に設定されています。現在320件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。秋田県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|SoulLife (4 Pack Montessori Busy Board Toy for 1 2 3 4 Year Old Toddlers，Educational Learning Sensory Toys for Kindergarten Daycare Preschool，Travel Toys Gift for Boys and Girls
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| 【MONTESSORI TOY CLASSIC DESIGN】 Soullife Montessori toy for 1， 2， 3， 4， 5， 6 year old toddlers， helps kids to develop their fine motor skills and practise basic dressing skills. Features includes buttons， zippers， shoelaces， belt buckles， clocks， gears etc. This sensory Board is a practical educational toy， help kids to improve their hand-eye coordination and creative thinking， and also reduce their screen time significantly
【SAFE & DURABLE LEARNING TOY】Soullife Montessori busy board for toddlers is made from soft felt fabrics which is non-toxic and soft with no sharp edges and all parts are securely fixed. Keep your kids busy and safe， you can enjoy your time for hours!
【COST-EFFECTIVE TOOLS IN CLASSROOM】Soullife Montessori busy board is supplied in 4 pack with 2 blue and 2 pink， which is perfect for a teacher to educate and train a small group of students in kindergarten， daycare and preschool classroom. Our design is with hand straps， this design will make it easier for you to hand carry it to anywhere just like a handbag.
【PEFECT TRAVEL TOY FOR TODDLERS】Lightweight and compact design allows you to easily put it into your backpack. The products can keep the kids busy and enjoy time during the long trip in car or airplane. Also a great toy to help autistic children keep busy and quiet.
【GOOD GIFT CHOICE FOR KIDS】A perfect gift idea for 1， 2， 3， 4， 5， 6 year old girls and boys， which is safe and durable， and helps kids to develop their fine motor skills and learn basic dressing skills， as well as reduce their screen time， you can consider this learning toy as a birthday， Christmas or any other special occasion gift.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0760701859450
商品コード
YS0000046039170273
