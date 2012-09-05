MIRMARU SOCKSHOSIERY メンズ US サイズ: Large (Shoe Size: 9-12.5) カラー: マルチカラー【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

? QUALITY AND SUPPORTS-- MIRMARU brings you another sock gem， this time in the superior-quality， thick sport socks 5-pair bundle pack for outdoor adventures Achilles support， arch support and shin protection， they’re everything you’ve ever wanted in sports hiking socks. br ? MULTI PERFORMANCE -- Embrace comfort， increase performance and protect feet from shear aching blisters while Hiking， Outdoor Trailing， Trekking， Skiing， Climbing， Trail Running， Winter Cycling; even at work (electricians， construction). Reinforced with high-density fibers， cotton， coolmax， and polyurethane and supported with extra cushion， these hiking socks will serve you for years to come ? no wear out holes or damages. br ? WARM & COMFORTABLE -- Your toes and feet will say “thank you”. Being twice as thick as other normal socks， these outdoor trail socks will keep you warm in your outdoor adventures ? even in hardest winter conditions. br ? BREATHABLE & MOISTURE WICKING -- Elastic and designed with perfect ventilation， the MIRMARU outdoor strong socks are super-breathable and moisture wicking. NO Slips， NO Smell， NO Discomfort ? the socks wick away sweat and quick dry moisture to keep feet enjoyably-dry and fresh. No stinky feet either ? even after a full super-active day. br ? 100% GUARANTEED QUALITY -- As a trusted socks brand， we at MIRMARU are completely dedicated to exceptional quality and complete customer satisfaction. That is why these strong and durable socks come with a hassle free 30days money-back guarantee