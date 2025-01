Original 3D Wooden Brain Teaser Puzzle by Sharp Brain Zone. Genius Skills B【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

BUILD YOUR BRAIN ? Intellectual challenge for problem solvers and game lovers this wooden Tshape piece puzzle delivers hours and hours of fun and mystery; take apart and put back together

RELAXING CHALLENGE ? This educational toy provides a tough challenge but also allows you to relieve stress relax your mood and enjoy brain stimulation; fun for families students children

DEVELOP SKILLS ? Clever 3D puzzle design builds genius skills including ability to problem solve spatial imagination creative thinking and more; play again and again to exercise your brain

HIGH QUALITY ? Wooden puzzle pieces are precision cut closely fitted and built to last; painted finish; very sturdy and attractive great for puzzle enthusiasts and teens

WONDERFUL GIFT ? Educational and fun wooden puzzle recommended for age 6+ and anyone who loves a challenge; 6.9cm x 6.9cm x 6.9cm cube with 54 individual pieces