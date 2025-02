肘サポーター |Adjustable Elbow Sleeve， 1 pair Strong Elebow Support Brace Compre【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

ENSURE CORRECT FIT AND SIZING: With your elbow bent at a 90 degree angle, use your elbow as your starting point and measure 3" down your arm towards your hand. Make sure measure tape is not too tight or too loose.

BREATHABLE MATERIAL: Easy to put on or take off between sets and better blood flow Sold by 2 pieces, 1 pair. Easy to adjust than elbow wrap, very high quality.

A WIDE RANGE OF HEALTH CONDITIONS: Elbow rehab and injury prevention in heavy lifts, Used to help treat & prevent: Tennis Elbow (epicondylitis), Golfer’s Elbow (epicondylitis), Elbow Pain, Elbow Swelling, Elbow Tendonitis, Elbow Arthritis

SIZING CIRCUMFERENCE: Large: 10inch (25cm)-12 inch(31cm) , X-Large: 12.5inch (32cm)-14.5inch (37cm), 2X-Large: 15inch (38cm)-16inch (42cm) If in doubt or in between sizes, go with the larger size.

WARRANTY: 30 days return and money back.