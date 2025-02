WILD REPUBLIC Mom and Baby Sloth， Stuffed Animal， 12 inches， Gift for Kids，【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Realistic Mom and baby sloth, eco friendly fill made of recycled water bottles, adorable baby turtle is riding on moms back, soft, cuddly

Educational; teaches children about wildlife. Mom and baby are stitched together. They can be easily detached.

Great gift: perfect for baby showers, birthday gifts, holiday gifts, room decoration and themed parties

Toy Safety: Exceed the requirements set by CPSIA (USA) and EN71 (EU) for safety standards and specifications. Safe for the little one.

Wild Republic is the global leader in designing and manufacturing realistic plush and toy. The company was founded on the principle of fostering the curiosity of wildlife and the wonders of nature.