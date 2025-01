LOLサプライズLOL Surprise OMG Fierce Swag 11.5 Fashion Doll with X Surprises In【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

FIND YOUR FIERCE: Make it Fearless. Make it Fashion. Make it Fierce. Find your FIERCE with the LOL Surprise OMG Fierce Fashion Dolls! With the help of our fun-loving sisters, we strut our fierce style hand in hand. Introducing our fan favorite character Swag in a brand new size and collector doll-quality!

UNBOX FABULOUS SURPRISES with LOL Surprise OMG Fierce Swag fashion doll including luxe fashions and flashy accessories such as a watch to make sure she gets to the party on time! Make it Style. Make it Sway. Make it Swagger!

COLLECTOR DOLL QUALITY: LOL Surprise OMG Fierce dolls are collector doll-quality, poseable, and spotlight our most popular LOL characters with a new 11.5” size, new face and body sculpts, and stylish, new high-quality fashions.

INCLUDES: 1 LOL Surprise OMG Fierce fashion doll, fashion outfits, fashion accessories, glasses, earrings, hat, watch, corset, necklaces, purse, shoes, hair brush, and doll stand.

PLAY WITH THE WHOLE CREW: Collect all 4 LOL Surprise OMG Fierce fashion dolls (Swag, Neonlicious, Lady Diva, and Royal Bee)! Visit the LOL Surprise Store to see all the latest collections for great gifts and stocking stuffers!