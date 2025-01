Hollow Punch Set， 20pcs 5mm Carbon Steel Flower Punch Hole Tool Leather Cra【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

This item is for leather craft to punch DIY. Hollow punches make holes in gaskets, leather, plastic, rubber, vinyl and other soft materials.

Easy to operate without too much energy, just place punch in position and strike firmly with hammer or mallet. Smooth handle does not harm your hand when punching.

Good tools for leather making and decorating, help you make your wallet, belt or bag unique and personalized.

Precision ground flutes and cutting edges, sharp edges leave a clean ready to use hole in almost any material. Punch sizes is 5mm.

Made of carbon steel, heat-hardened, strong and durable.