Embroider Everything Workshop: The Beginners Guide to Embroidery， Cross-St【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

A spirited guide packed with everything you need to know to embroider like a pro and transform any plain piece of fabric or fabric surface into a work of art. Combining attitude and instruction， projects and inspiration—plus iron-on transfer pattern sheets and a die-cut practice stitch card— Embroider Everything Workshop is a complete how-to. It covers all the major embroidery stitching techniques: freehand embroidery， appliqué， smocking， needlepoint， beadwork， cross-stitch and blackwork. Then come the projects: 40 hip， clever， stylish， and useful patterns that give readers a real taste of embroidery’s possibilities.