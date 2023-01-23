『Embroider Everything Workshop: The Beginners Guide to Embroidery， Cross-St【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月21日 16時 49分に出品され03月21日 16時 49分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,686円に設定されています。現在230件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。奈良県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
発送予定日が10日以上先の商品は米国輸入商品となります。
日本へ輸送する都合上、お届けまで2-3週間程お時間を頂いております。
天候で運行状況や税関等で遅延が発生する場合もございますのでご了承くださいませ。
日本へ到着後に改めて発送と追跡番号の案内を致します
欧米仕様の並行輸入品となります。服や靴のサイズは全てUS仕様となるためご留意お願い致します。
時期により仕様変更があり商品が予告なしに本ページ掲載写真と異なる場合もございますので参考画像としてご検討ください。カメラやモニターの性質により、画像と実物の色の違いがある場合がございますのでご理解願います。
在庫確認やご質問は [この商品について質問する] よりお願い致します。
稀に注文後に米国倉庫での在庫切れ・検品落ちで商品をお取り寄せ出来ない場合、当店からキャンセルまたは代替品をご提案させて頂くことがございます。
通関時に検査の為開封されることがあります。また海外からの輸送のため、外箱に多少の痛みが生じる場合もございますが、中身に問題はございません。ギフト・コレクションには不向きな場合があります。
注文後、速やかに発注作業を行いますので、注文後のキャンセルはお断りさせて頂いております。
お取引の最後まで、誠実な対応をさせて頂きますので宜しくお願い致します。
|商品名
|Embroider Everything Workshop: The Beginners Guide to Embroidery， Cross-Stitch， Needlepoint， Beadwork， Applique， and More
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|A spirited guide packed with everything you need to know to embroider like a pro and transform any plain piece of fabric or fabric surface into a work of art. Combining attitude and instruction， projects and inspiration—plus iron-on transfer pattern sheets and a die-cut practice stitch card— Embroider Everything Workshop is a complete how-to. It covers all the major embroidery stitching techniques: freehand embroidery， appliqué， smocking， needlepoint， beadwork， cross-stitch and blackwork. Then come the projects: 40 hip， clever， stylish， and useful patterns that give readers a real taste of embroidery’s possibilities.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
8601418465386
商品コード
YS0000028728098979
ファンコPOP! ゲーム・オブ・スローンズ: ティリオンのフィギュア (GOT)
¥ 7686
Implementing Sap Business Planning and Consolidation
¥ 7686
Pop Nightmare Before Christmas Vampire Teddy with Duc Vinyl Figure
¥ 7686
Star Wars Armada ー Victory Class Star Destroyer Expansion Pack
¥ 7686
Art of Soul (The Art of)
¥ 7686
The Art of Kong: Skull Island (Kong Skull Island)
¥ 7686
Disney Princess: Enchanted Christmas: Official PopーUp Advent Calendar
¥ 7686
The Art of Moana: (Moana Book， Disney Books for Kids， Moana Movie Art Book)
¥ 7686
Dinosaurs: How They Lived and Evolved
¥ 7686
The Backyard Birdsong Guide: Eastern and Central North America: A Guide to
¥ 7686
The Adventurer’s Handbook: Life Lessons from Historys Great Explorers
¥ 7686
Legacies: Collecting Americas History at the Smithsonian
¥ 7686
Mapping America: The Incredible Story and Stunning Hand-Colored Maps and En
¥ 7686
Perfect Spy: The Incredible Double Life of Pham Xuan An Time Magazine Repor
¥ 7686
World Religions: The Great Faiths Explored and Explained (DK Compact Cultur
¥ 7686
The Smithsonian Book of Flight
¥ 7686
Space Encyclopedia， 2nd Edition: A Tour of Our Solar System and Beyond
¥ 7686
History Year by Year: The History of the World， from the Stone Age to the D
¥ 7686
落札価格7686円
230 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！