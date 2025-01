Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit With Pretend Play Set of Teeth And D【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

25-piece dentist play set with realistic pretend play dental care essentials to give cleanings, treat cavities, and fit retainers and braces on an over-sized set of pretend teeth

Includes set of pretend teeth, dry-erase marker, examination tools, toothbrush, toothpaste tube, dental rinse bottle and cup, 2 gauze pads, 3 tooth polish cups, top and bottom retainers and braces, mask, reusable ID tag on a lanyard, double-sided reusable activity card

Use dry-erase marker to mark “decay” then clean with vibrating tool with interchangeable polishing and drill heads or toothbrush; back 4 teeth wiggle and lift to practice pretend extractions

A fun and engaging way to teach good dental health practices, and to ease kids’ fears or feelings of stress associated with a visit to the dentist

Makes a great gift for preschoolers, ages 3 to 6, for hands-on, screen-free play