Camera Case Bag DSLR SLR Bag Handbag for Canon EOS M200 Ra 1D X Mark III RP【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

The Perfect bag for Digital Cameras Digital SLR Cameras Mirrorless Cameras Action Cameras Film Cameras and Accessories etc

The camera case is distinct set apart from the rest. Camouflaged as a functional day bag this gem has a removable DSLR padded compartment that allows even the most experienced photographer to take a timeless minimalistic approach to carrying their essential gear.

This bag was created prime materials; the materials are simple to maintain and weather resistant. Our textured material leather was selected for its sensory experience and its respect for animal life. The bag was crafted with metal hardware and signature zipper pulls.

The top handle padded to provide you with a comfortable expirence. Attach the removeable and adjustable shoulder strap to transformer this bag into a messenger shoulder bag

Internal Dimensions 10.5x8.5x5.5 Fits Canon EOS M200 EFM Canon EOS Ra Canon EOS 1D X Mark III Canon EOS RP Canon EOS M6 MarkII Canon EOS 90D Canon EOS M200 Canon EOS R Canon EOS M50 Canon EOS 80D Canon PowerShot G5X Mark II Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Canon PowerShot SX730 HS Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II