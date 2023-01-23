Peekabook Starter Kit， ABC Learning Educational Toy for iPad， Read Along Bo【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

INTERACTIVE， CREATIVE， EDUCATIONAL - Peekabook is an interactive play kit that that combines tangible movement with animated digital content to engage your child in educational screen-time. Place the physical ring on and watch learning come to life br NARRATED， ANIMATED and ENGAGING - Experience interactive storytelling， build vocabulary and learn about the world through animated search and find. Learn ABC and discover science topics through x-ray views. Turn passive screen-time into active play. br ACCESS A LIBRARY OF LEARNING CONTENT - Our in-app library is constantly updated with thematic learning content and interactive stories suitable for age 4-8， making sure there s always plenty to learn and re-play with this preschool toddler toy. br BUILDS CREATIVITY AND IMAGINATION - Peekabook s artwork are large and open-ended with plenty to discover. It encourages independent play and curiosity in your child. Pan around the screen and be intrigued by riddles， Q&A and surprise discovery. br WHAT S IN THE CREATIVE STARTER KIT - The kit comes with a physical explorer ring and 3 interactive books (ABC learning， Human body and Wonderfood)， with a bonus interactive story Little Red Riding Hood . More books are available in-app for expansion br NO WIFI， NO BATTERY REQUIRED - Gameplay can be offline and no battery nor charging is required for the physical ring， making it the perfect travel activity learning toy - a great STEM toy for airplane or in car activity. *An iPad is required for play