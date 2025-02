Funny Succulent Pots， 3.15 inch Ceramic Flower Plant Pots with Bamboo Tray，【お歳暮】

商品コメント

? CUTE LITTLE POTS - Each succulent planter has funny and punny slogan, which makes you laugh, reminder that accidents happen Send a gift that is sure to make your friend or loved one smile br ? PREMIUM QUALITY & GIFT BOXED - Tsyulog funny planters are hand painted and heat treated with a high quality ceramic paint to hold up against wear and water marks. These super cute plant pots are securely set in foam to ensure they re in perfect condition on arrival. br ? FREE BAMBOO TRAY & DRAINAGE HOLE - Each of the 3 small white ceramic pots comes with small drainage holes at the bottom, and includes 3 small bamboo saucers to catch excess water. br ? PERFECT SIZE & NICE HOME DECOR - 3.15 inch diameter x 2.2 inch height, cute little planters are perfect for succulents, cacti and air plants Fits perfectly on most kitchen window sill and looks great on your desk Best used as an indoor planter. Plants not included. br ? IDEAL GIFTS - Great gift idea for gardeners and plant lovers. Unique gift for a housewarming, wedding gift, birthday or just to show you are thinking about someone. Tsyulog provide a wonderful shopping experience, if there is any problems, just contact us and then we will offer a solution by replacement or refund immediately.