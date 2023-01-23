『Hairro Baseball Cap with Hair Extensions Synthetic Hair Wig Baseball Hat wi【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月21日 01時 57分に出品され03月21日 01時 57分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,476円に設定されています。現在41件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。秋田県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|Hairro Baseball Cap with Hair Extensions Synthetic Hair Wig Baseball Hat with Hair Attached Adjustable Wave Hairpiece With Baseball Hat Cap Wig for Women #16P613 sandy blonde mix bleach blonde
|Baseball cap with hair extensions is made with high quality synthetic fiber， heat resisting， similar touching to human hair， soft， smooth， bouncy and thick， without fake shinebr Cotton made black baseball cap， adjustable with the magic paste on the back， fits for different head size. Wig with hat is more comfortable than full wigs. Because the hair only sew around the cap fringe， makes it more breathable and lighter. You don’t need to put another cap on your full wigs， a wig hat allow you to say goodbye to the sultry feeling in hot summer daysbr Baseball hat hair extension is easy to wear， first finger comb your hair， then put it on and go， look effortless chic at once， convenient and not easy to fall. Not only suitable for daily wear， but also could be a savior in bad hair days， busy mornings， gym days or party. It would be a sweet gift for patients going through chemo treatment or getting thin hair after surgerybr Hat hair extension with two styles as shown， you can DIY as you want， trim， make braid or ponytail.If you bored with the black hat， you can add some blings， emboidery or painting on it， black is always the most classic and basic color， just make it in your unique stylebr Please Note， normally， wig hair extension with baseball cap may shed slightly for first time wearing， just shake it and take out the shedding hair， don’t worry about that. Enjoy fast prime shipping， only take 2-3 days via FBA. Many customers have their next cap hair extension after getting their first one， dont hesitate anymore， just make your step
0726962923972
YS0000021740238759
落札価格7476円
41 入札履歴
終了
