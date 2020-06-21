Ansel Elgort Responds To Allegations Of Sexual Assault

I used to be distressed to see the social media posts about me within the final 24 hours. I can’t declare to grasp Gabby’s emotions however her description of occasions is solely not what occurred. I’ve by no means and would by no means assault anybody. What’s true is that in New York in 2014, after I was 20, Gabby and I had a quick, authorized and fully consensual relationship. Sadly, I didn’t deal with the breakup effectively. I finished responding to her, which is an immature and merciless factor to do to somebody. I do know this belated apology doesn’t absolve me of my unacceptable conduct after I disappeared.