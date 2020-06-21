Ansel Elgort Responds To Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Depart a Remark
Many had been stunned this week when a Twitter consumer alleged that Ansel Elgort had sexually assaulted her when she was 17. The Child Driver and The Fault in Our Stars actor had remained comparatively quiet on the scenario, however he has now issued a response to the allegations.
Ansel Elgort took to his Instagram account to subject a message concerning the alleged incident. The actor expressed that he was stunned to see the information circulating and that he couldn’t start to grasp what the younger girl, Gabby, is feeling. He then went on to say that her account of the occasions is “merely not what occurred” earlier than discussing their relationship additional:
I used to be distressed to see the social media posts about me within the final 24 hours. I can’t declare to grasp Gabby’s emotions however her description of occasions is solely not what occurred. I’ve by no means and would by no means assault anybody. What’s true is that in New York in 2014, after I was 20, Gabby and I had a quick, authorized and fully consensual relationship. Sadly, I didn’t deal with the breakup effectively. I finished responding to her, which is an immature and merciless factor to do to somebody. I do know this belated apology doesn’t absolve me of my unacceptable conduct after I disappeared.
Gabby, who didn’t give her final identify, initially posted a now-deleted tweet on Friday during which she detailed her relationship with Ansel Elgort. The textual content notice, entitled “my story of Ansel Elgort,” alleges that she met Elgort, who she says was in his 20s on the time, after sending him a personal DM on his Snapchat account. She additionally admitted that she didn’t anticipate to get a response from the actor.
It’s unclear as to when the alleged assault occurred, although Gabby notes that she was “sobbing in ache” and had mentally disassociated herself through the alleged incident. She additionally alleges that she was informed to not inform anybody concerning the incident as a result of it might “break his profession” and says she’s presently affected by PTSD and panic assaults.
The younger girl additionally alleges that Ansel Elgort requested her for nude images and steered the 2 have a threesome with one in all her associates, who was underage on the time. In her submit, she additionally included a photograph that allegedly reveals her and Ansel Elgort collectively, although her face is partially blurred by her hand.
Gabby writes that she determined to talk out on the alleged assault as a result of she’s lastly “prepared to speak about it and eventually heal” and to let different girls know they’re not alone.
At this time limit, Gabby has not launched any additional particulars, and Ansel Elgort has not responded past this social media submit. Maintain it right here at CinemaBlend for extra updates on this matter as they arrive.
Add Comment