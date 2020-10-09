BTS Receives James A. Van Fleet Award And Delivers Speech

BTS has been awarded for his or her contributions to Korea-U.S. relations!

The Korea Society hosted its annual Van Fleet Award ceremony on-line on October 7. The honorary Common James A. Van Fleet Award was established in 1995 and is awarded to figures or organizations which have contributed to the Korea-U.S. relationship. The award is known as after Common James A. Van Fleet, who was a commander of the U.S. Eighth Military on the top of the Korean Warfare in 1951. In 1957, he based The Korea Society and served as its first president.

Amongst this yr’s winners, BTS was credited for his or her music and message stirring a worldwide sensation and strengthening Korea’s relations with the US.

The group delivered their acceptance speech nearly, and RM began off by saying, “Good night, we’re BTS. We’re very honored to obtain the Van Fleet award introduced to those who have made excellent contributions to the promotion of the connection between Korea and the US. We categorical our honest gratitude to all of the members of the Korea Society.”

Jin shared, “It’s 7 p.m. in New York and eight a.m. right here in Seoul. We live in several time zones and places however are linked by music. We share our cultures and tales past borders and languages based mostly on solidarity.” V continued, “We expertise the superb energy of connection and solidarity in each second of our careers. It brings adjustments to what appeared unlikely, and makes potential what appeared inconceivable. I consider this type of energy has introduced BTS to turn out to be who we’re right this moment.”

J-Hope defined, “As you might be all conscious, we not too long ago reached the summit of Billboard’s Scorching 100 chart. Regardless of all of the tough occasions we went by since our debut seven years in the past, we’ve been capable of proceed with out giving up because of individuals who we’re linked with and joined collectively in solidarity.”

“It cheers us up when many individuals around the globe, together with the US, take heed to our songs and sympathize with our phrases and messages. This additionally allowed us to obviously perceive what we’re doing and what we needs to be doing shifting ahead,” acknowledged Jimin, and Jungkook added, “What I’ve discovered from touring internationally is that our ideas aren’t so totally different even when we’re somewhere else. The sensation of unhappiness, anger, and being touched is comparable all over the place I am going. I hope that our music performs a job as a hyperlink that enables individuals from all around the globe to know and respect each other.”

Suga shared, “Fortunately, lots of people are supporting us as each one in all them turned a messenger, spreading a a lot greater power and affect. Sooner or later, we’ll make sure that to not lose religion within the energy of connection and solidarity, and proceed to create music and performances of our personal.”

RM wrapped up the speech in English. He acknowledged, “The Korea Society’s 2020 Annual Gala is particularly significant, as this yr marks the seventieth anniversary of the Korean Warfare. We’ll all the time bear in mind the historical past of ache that our two nations shared collectively and the sacrifices of numerous women and men. After 70 years, the world we live in is way nearer than earlier than. Boundaries in lots of elements are getting extra blurred. As members of the worldwide neighborhood, we should always construct a deeper understanding and solidarity to be happier collectively. In pursuit of this trigger, BTS will all the time remind ourselves of the which means of the Van Fleet award and preserve doing our greatest in all that we do. Thanks very a lot.”

Congratulations to BTS, together with the Korean Warfare Veterans Affiliation and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Trade for being co-recipients of the Van Fleet Award.

