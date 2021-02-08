Chadwick Boseman, ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Saint Maud’ Win London Critics’ Awards

“Nomadland” and “Saint Maud” took high honors on the forty first London Critics’ Circle Movie Awards, with three wins every, whereas the late Chadwick Boseman gained actor of the yr for “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.”

American street film “Nomadland” gained movie of the yr, whereas lead Frances McDormand was named actress of the yr, and writer-director Chloé Zhao gained screenwriter of the yr.

British horror movie “Saint Maud” gained British/Irish movie of the yr, British/Irish actress of the yr for Morfydd Clark, and breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker for writer-director Rose Glass.

Steve McQueen gained director of the yr for his “Small Axe” anthology, whereas Shaun Parkes gained supporting actor of the yr for the primary drama within the assortment, “Mangrove.” Riz Ahmed gained British/Irish actor of the yr for his work in “Sound of Metallic” and “Mogul Mowgli.” The quick that Ahmed wrote, produced and starred in, “The Lengthy Goodbye,” directed by Aniel Karia, gained British/Irish quick movie of the yr.

Bukky Bakray was named younger British/Irish performer of the yr for Sarah Gavron’s coming-of-age drama “Rocks.” Maria Bakalova gained supporting actress of the yr for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” As well as, Alexander Nanau’s journalistic documentary “Collective” gained documentary of the yr, whereas Thomas Vinterberg’s alcohol-soaked “One other Spherical” gained foreign-language movie of the yr.

The awards had been held in a digital ceremony on Sunday evening by way of the Critics’ Circle’s YouTube channel. Boseman’s award was accepted by way of a video message from his “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” costar Coleman Domingo.

Awards had been introduced by member critics who serve on the occasion’s organizing committee and there have been acceptance movies from nearly all of the winners. An in-person celebration with nominees and winners is deliberate for later within the yr together with long-time sponsors The Could Truthful Resort and Audi.

Full record of winners:

FILM OF THE YEAR

“Nomadland”

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

“One other Spherical”

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

“Collective”

The Attenborough Award:

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

“Saint Maud”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Steve McQueen – “Small Axe”

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Shaun Parkes – “Mangrove”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for physique of labor)

Morfydd Clark – “Everlasting Magnificence,” “Saint Maud”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for physique of labor)

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli,” “Sound of Metallic”

The Philip French Award:

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Bukky Bakray – “Rocks”

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

“The Lengthy Goodbye”

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT



“Rocks” – Lucy Pardee, casting