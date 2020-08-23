COVID-19 Vaccine India Update: Has Corona Vaccine ‘Coveyshield’ Available in India? Serum Institute told what is the truth

COVID-19 Vaccine India Update: Corona virus outbreak is still spreading rapidly in India. There is no effective treatment of this deadly virus yet. In such a situation, people are eagerly waiting for its vaccine. Meanwhile, there have been reports in the media that Corona’s homegrown vaccine has become available in the ‘Coveshield’ market. However, these reports are completely false. Also Read – The news of the disappearance of three Kovid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh created a stir in the administration, search operation started

The Serum Institute of India (SII) itself clarified on Sunday that Oxford University and Astra Genca's current claims on the potential COVID-19 vaccine 'Kovyshield' availability are completely false in the media. The Serum Institute of India asserted that the Government of India has allowed it to manufacture only this vaccine.

Let us know that Serum Institute is preparing India's first Kovid vaccine and it is believed that it will come in the market in 73 days. The third and last phase of the vaccine trial is underway. This vaccine has been named 'Coveshield'. Apart from this, there are also reports that this vaccine will be given free to Indians under the National Immunization Program (NIP). The Serum Institute has said that once the trial proves successful, Kovishield will be commercialized and required regulatory approval.