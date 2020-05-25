Duggar Husband Admits He Snooped On Wife’s Phone For Sweet Surprise

In the meantime, right here’s wishing Lauren a Completely satisfied 21st Birthday. Although their journey sounds atypical for what we conventional consider 21st birthdays as being, it sounds prefer it was unbelievable day for the couple, who’ve been via a little bit of a whirlwind since getting married in 2018. They’ve previously been open about struggling via a miscarriage and recently have been busy elevating their baby, Bella, who’s a bit of over six months outdated and looks like an cute handful. Given present circumstances, it is good they had been in a position to spend time collectively, even when Josiah needed to snoop round to provide you with the concept.