Epic Games Store kicks off 2021 special offers and reveals a great free game for next week

Last Monday, Epic Games announced that a major event would take place on February 11 at Epic Games Store. And although the biggest is reserved for 8:00 p.m., at which time a streaming will take place that you can see on Epic’s Twitch channel (and in which there will be announcements and new gameplays of already known games), at 17:00 has started everything with the special offers of 2021.

In addition, since today is Thursday, the next free games in the store have also been revealed at the same time. And be careful, because one of them is more than powerful: the FPS RAGE 2. Therefore, you can buy it at no additional cost (and keep it forever) starting next Thursday, February 18 at 5:00 p.m.

As for the offers themselves, these are special discounts that have started today, and will end on February 25, 2021. What do they include? Basically 10% and up to 75% discounts on a selection of stocks.

That includes, from Cyberpunk 2077 for 53.99 euros, to Immortals Fenyx Rising for 40.19 euros, through Godfall for 39.59 euros, Fuser also for 39.59 euros, Ghostrunner for 20.99 euros, the Ultimate Edition of Control for 23.99 euros, or the acclaimed Hades for 16.79 euros, among many others.

In any case, the sales section is very well structured, with sections in which we can filter according to price. For example, to find all the games discounted to less than 10 euros.

Finally, comment that apart from RAGE 2, next week we can also get Absolute Drift for free. Or what is the same: a skidding experience like no other. Go from apprentice to specialist as you hone your skills in a beautiful minimalist world. Push yourself to the limit on drift circuits and mountain roads until you master the art of drifting.