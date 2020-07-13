Former Pop TV Head Brad Schwartz Exits Audible After Less Than a Month – Variety

After leaving Pop TV to affix Audible as its chief content material officer on June 15, Brad Schwartz has departed the Amazon-owned audiobook and audio leisure firm lower than a month into his new position, Variety has realized.

Audible declined to touch upon the circumstances surrounding Schwartz’s exit, however in response to Bloomberg, which first reported the information, Audible workers had found an outdated sexual harassment lawsuit filed in opposition to Pop Media Group and expressed discomfort to administration. Schwartz was not named a defendant, however his connection to the lawsuit reportedly led the audiobook creator and supplier to rethink its ties to the chief.

Per the Feb. 2018 lawsuit, filed by a vp of gross sales at Pop in opposition to Pop Media, Lionsgate and CBS, the work atmosphere was one wherein “male supervisors and colleagues engag[ed] in inappropriate and demeaning feedback concerning females and workers over 40.” Schwartz is described within the go well with as having made inappropriate feedback about a feminine keynote speaker at a nationwide ladies’s empowerment convention, and being conscious of different execs’ inappropriate habits and never performing on it, amongst different habits. The Pop gross sales exec later requested for the go well with to be dismissed, in response to Bloomberg.

As president of Pop TV, Schwartz shepherded the launch of breakout comedy “Schitt’s Creek” and introduced the fan-favorite “One Day at a Time” reboot over from Netflix. He made the leap to Audible months after the Viacom-CBS merger; the mixture of the leisure giants has resulted in layoffs throughout the board, together with at Pop TV, over the previous couple of months.

On the time of Schwartz’s hiring announcement final month, Audible CEO Bob Carrigan had stated that the exec could be ” integral to our aggressive content material efforts and plans.”