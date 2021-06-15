Gilat Bennett (Naftali Bennett Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs

Gilat Bennett Biography

Identify Gilat Bennett
Actual Identify Gilat Bennett
Nickname Gilat
Career Pastry cook dinner, Mentor
Date of Beginning Might 12, 1977
Age 44 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Moshe
Mom: Bracha
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband Naftali Bennett
Youngsters Yoni, Michal, Avigali, David
Faith Jewish
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
School Jerusalem Academy of Song and Dance, The French Culinary Institute
Leisure pursuits Song, Studying, Cooking
Beginning Position Moshav, Israel
Place of birth Ra’anana, Israel
Present Town Ra’anana, Israel
Nationality Israel

Gilat Bennett Offcial Social Profiles

fb.com/gilat.bennett

Instagram: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Info of Gilat Bennett

  • Gilat Bennet labored in New York eating places.
  • She opened an ice cream manufacturing facility named Gilati in Kfar Saba, which later bought.

