How to apply for public aid for software and cybersecurity: freelancers and SMEs have until March to follow these steps

Starting yesterday and until the end of March, SMEs and the self-employed in Spain will be able to request public aid for improve your cybersecurity technology, software and tools. This is part of the Pymes Digitization Plan that the government is carrying out.

Depending on the size of the company, the Administration will grant grants of up to 12,000 euros (Self-employed workers and companies with up to three employees can request up to 2,000 euros of aid, those with between three and nine workers, up to 6,000 euros, and those that employ 10 to 50 people, up to 12,000 euros, according to the order published today in the Official State Gazette or BOE) with the purpose of financing aspects such as the internet connection, the creation of an electronic commerce, the management of social networks, the implementation of tools that help to optimize the business or the contracting of cybersecurity services, among others.

We explain in depth how you can get these grants and the process to use them, as dictated by the plan of the Ministry of Economy.

Who can get this help

According to the official text that presents these grants, “the Digital Kit Program aims to grant aid to small businesses, micro businesses and people in a situation of self-employment for the adoption of digitization solutions “.

Beneficiaries will receive aid based on their size, measuring this according to their number of employees.

How to apply for help

First of all you have to access this website, go down to where it says “How to request your Digital Kit voucher” and click on register in our private area. You access and you have to fill in the information they ask for: name, NIF, size of your company or if you are self-employed, the location, your contact information to create your account in Acelera Pyme. Very simple.





After filling in all the information you have to send it and shortly after you will receive an email confirming that you already have your Acelera Pyme account activated. You have to enter the link that shows you or copy and paste a URL (as you decide).





For the moment, You cannot access the procedures to request your Digital Kit voucher, but you can start to make the digital diagnosis of your company, which is an essential requirement to receive the help.

To do this, the next step, when you access the link, is to evaluate your SME to see “the level of digital maturity”. This test that the web offers you can be carried out on more occasions if, for example, as time passes, you want to see how the digital maturity of your business evolves. You have to respond to very simple questions about things like if there is any kind of action in the SME to sensitize employees on issues related to computer security, the speed of your Internet connection (if you have Internet), if your organization has an account on a social network, among others matters.

With the answers you give, you will receive a score according to the following parameters:





Next you will have to answer many more questions about the situation of your company in relation to technologies. In total, all the answers you have to answer can take about 40 minutes. When you finish, you will receive specific information on the situation of your company according to its level of digitization.





How the money is received

The companies or self-employed persons that are going to receive this aid will not receive the money directly. What they receive is the so-called “digital voucher” with which they can purchase the goods and services they need to digitize their businesses.

For the Government to grant this aid, both SMEs and the self-employed have to meet a series of requirements, such as being considered a micro, small or medium-sized company and being up-to-date with the payment of taxes. It is also necessary to obtain an evaluation of the level of “digital maturity” of the company or the professional, doing the self-diagnostic test that we already mentioned and that will determine the amount that the beneficiary will receive.

From which suppliers can the services and products be purchased

For those who receive the aid, they will not be able to acquire them from any provider, but from the so-called “digitizing agents”, which are companies that adhere to the program that provide digital services selected by the Administration. Any a company interested in becoming a “digitizer agent” can sign up to the program through the electronic headquarters of Red.es.

To be accepted as providers of the services that comprise this grant they will have to demonstrate that they have worked on similar projects in recent years. In addition, have a cumulative billing of, at least, 100,000 euros in the two years prior to counting from the time of submission of the membership application, or 50,000 euros in the previous year, in projects similar to those that must be developed for the beneficiaries.

The self-employed may also become official providers of this aid, and where appropriate they will have to have billed 70,000 euros in the last two years, or 35,000 euros in the last year.

In both cases, credited billing must correspond to the Spanish market.