How to watch The Masked Singer US season 2

We have been absolutely obsessive about collection considered one of The Masked Singer when it arrived on ITV earlier this 12 months.

Whereas some actuality exhibits fail to dwell up to the hype, this was correctly addictive telly that left the entire nation asking uncommon questions like, “Who’s Queen Bee?” and “Why does Rita Ora assume all people is Charli XCX?”

Though the present is definitely excellent for an period of social distancing, it will likely be a short while earlier than collection two hits our screens. So why not tune into the unique American collection, which impressed the UK present, to fill the void?

Right here’s every part you want to learn about the place to discover it and the way to watch.

The place and when can I watch The Masked Singer US?

It’s coming to ITV on Saturday afternoons! Tune in from Saturday sixth June at 4.40pm.

ITV seems to be skipping collection one, as a substitute beginning with the second collection of the US present, which initially aired final September. Bear in mind to watch out along with your Google searches, as the large reveals are actually on the market for US audiences!

Who seems in The Masked Singer US?

You don’t need us to let you know which celebs are behind the masks, we’d spoil it for you! Whereas we received’t reveal the singers, we will let you know the judges: Pussycat Doll and UK X Issue decide Nicole Scherzinger, singer Robin Thicke, mannequin Jenny McCarthy and actor Ken Jeong, who additionally judges on the UK present.

The collection is introduced by Nick Cannon, who will introduce the primary 4 contestants on episode one – Butterfly, Egg, Skeleton and Thingamajig.

Right here’s the complete listing of characters on the present:

Black Widow

Butterfly

Eagle

Egg

Flamingo

Flower

Fox

Ice Cream

Ladybug

Leopard

Panda

Penguin

Rottweiler

Skeleton

Thingamajig

Tree

It The Masked Singer US comparable to the UK model?

Very – it’s the identical format, just a bit extra outlandish, when you can think about that!

The Masked Singer US airs Saturday afternoons on ITV at 4.40pm. To search out out what else is on TV, try our TV Information.