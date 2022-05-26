John Deere Tractors Can’t Be Repaired Outside Shops, So Their Owners Are Hacking Them

That manufacturers should provide users with the necessary tools to repair their products may seem obvious, although the reality is quite different. In the United States, President Joe Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission to change these anti-competitive practices to make repair easier and cheaper for consumers. This order has affected companies like Apple, who now offer a repair kit for their own phones, although not exactly ‘cheap’. This situation is aggravated when the product in question is a tractor.

So far this year, John Deere has received up to three lawsuits. The same ones who remotely disabled their own tractors in the face of the theft of various agricultural equipment by Russian troops, said in a statement that they support the customer’s right to “safely maintain, diagnose and repair their equipment”, although when it comes to your software, things change.

John Deere and its reluctance regarding the right to repair its machinery

The Agricultural Right to Repair Act, a bill introduced by Senator Jon Tester in the United States, would significantly affect John Deere, as it is a law that would require equipment manufacturers to make available any parts, tools, software, and documentation owners need to repair, diagnose and maintain your own equipment. However, the farm equipment manufacturer does not endorse the right to modify the software, citing safety, emissions compliance and engine performance risks.

The agricultural sector has also evolved, to the point where equipment and machinery are yet another offshoot of the Big Data era. Now, a tractor like John Deere’s is designed to be interconnected and collect all kinds of information. In fact, John Deere’s software license, which a farmer accepts automatically by turning a key on his tractor, not only prohibits repair and modification, but also protects the company against lawsuits for “loss of crops, profits, or profits.” equipment use”.

In Deere’s case, its customers don’t rely solely on the company’s software. And it is that due to the high cost of this type of machinery, very few farmers acquire one of these directly, being the firm the one that acts as a lessee to finance their product. This fact has made them the fifth largest agricultural lender in the sector. Tractors, like any other product, are susceptible to all kinds of damage and breakdowns, and in a world where planned obsolescence is increasingly present, not having the right to repair poses a serious risk to the consumerespecially in a sector such as agriculture.

Currently there are initiatives such as Open Source Ecology or Farm Hack, open source projects developing individual farmers and that can be a great help, especially in this type of case. Although these types of projects should still be commercially viable, they are still a more than interesting alternative. In fact, one of the reasons why the issue of the right to redress has become such a dangerous issue is that push farmers to use illegal ukrainian software to hack their tractors.