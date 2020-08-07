Kim Yo Han To Release Solo Track Ahead Of Debut With WEi

Kim Yo Han is gearing as much as launch solo music!

On August 6, his company OUI Leisure introduced, “Kim Yo Han will start solo actions with the discharge of a brand new digital single on [August] 25.”

The company continued, “As it’s Kim Yo Han’s first solo observe, he has labored arduous along with probably the greatest producers. Kim Yo Han will return with a tune that may present his varied charms, so please stay up for it.”

Kim Yo Han can be getting ready to debut with Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, and Kang Seok Hwa within the group WEi later within the yr. He’s additionally confirmed to play a number one position in a Korean remake of the Chinese language drama “A Love So Stunning.”

Keep tuned for updates!

