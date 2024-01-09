Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 83 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

The 83rd chapter of Logging 10,000 Years into the Future will be out on December 31, 2023. Fans of the book can look forward to the new chapter coming out at different times, depending on where they live.

Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 83 Release Date:

Logging 10,000 Years into the Future is a manhwa that comes out every week. According to the plan, Logging 10,000 Years into the Future Chapter 83 will be released on January 4, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. KST.

Indian fans can access the new part of Logging 10,000 Years into the Future on January 4, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. IST, as it will be published in their time zone.

Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 83 Storyline:

Where To Watch Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 83:

Manhuaus is where you can read the original manhwa, including the earlier episodes. You can also read the manhwa that has been translated by fans on sites like MangaRock, MangaDex, and MangaFox.

But we suggest that you read the published version to help the people who made the original. You can read the web book on Webnovel, which also offers the English version.

Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 83 Raw Scan Release Date:

January 1, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST is the date that Chapter 83 of Logging 10,000 Years into the Future will be available in rough English. Fans of calendars may mark their calendars to get ready for the next part of this interesting story.

Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 82 Recap:

Lu Sheng and the others get to the Heavenly Sword Sect, which is known as one of the best groups in the world. When the head of the movement sees how talented Lu Sheng is, he meets him warmly and asks him to join his group.

Lu Sheng kindly agrees to take the job, but he has one condition. The most powerful member of the group is the son of the sect head, and he can’t wait to fight him. So Lu Sheng is able to observe how far he has come within his training and judge himself by this task. The head of the group agrees to the fight but gives a warning first.

He tells us that his son is not like other opponents because he is a master of skill and has hit the highest level of growth in our realm, the Divine Realm. Also, he is the only one in the group performing the Heavenly Sword Technique, which is the best sword technique and is very well known.

The threat from the group head doesn’t bother Lu Sheng, and he keeps his trust. He is always sure of his abilities, and he knows that knowing what’s coming next will help him go beyond what’s possible in the present. So, he happily agrees to do it and really wants to do well.

What Is The Rating Of Logging 10000 Years Into The Future Chapter 83:

There are over 10 million votes for the manhua on manhuaus, giving it an average score of 9.8 out of 10. Out of 10 possible points, MyAnimeList.net gives the Manhwa series an 8.23 out of 10. On NovelUpdates, 567 people have given the web book a score of 4.5 out of 5.