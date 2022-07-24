Luis García celebrated the arrival of Dani Alves to Pumas: “I don’t swim naked by a miracle”

Brazilian winger Dani Alves, recognized as the most successful footballer in the world, signed a contract with the Pumas of Mexico on Saturday to reinforce him from the Apertura 2022 tournament and Luis García celebrated (Photo: Paula Vilella/AFP)

The arrival of Dani Alves to the Pumas of the National University has generated a stir and all kinds of comments. His record, as well as quality of play and charisma have been celebrated by various characters and fans. Even Luis Garcia Postigo, who shone as a footballer in the university club during his professional debut, made his reaction known and did not hide the extreme happiness what caused him signing.

Doctor García took a brief break from his vacation in Acapulco, Guerrero, to make his opinion known about the presence of the Brazilian winger in the Liga MX. In this sense, he took advantage of the social networks of The protagonists to give him the welcome to the 39 year old player and ask the fans to enjoy your presence in the venues of Mexican soccer.

“We are on vacation in Acapulco and suddenly we find out that Dani Alves arrives at UNAM, to my beloved Cougars (…) The simple fact of knowing that a monster is coming to our team, to the Pumas, there is no greater happiness. I don’t go swimming naked by a miracle (…) We are immensely happy because One of the greatest figures in the history of Brazilian and world soccer arrives in Mexico. Let’s celebrate very much the arrival of this genius”, he pronounced in the audiovisual material.

Dani Alves was already presented with the Pumas

The message was right to be in the affection that the current commentator of Aztec Sports has for the auriazul club. It is worth mentioning that his first steps as a professional footballer were taken by the hand of the Pumas in the year 1986. At that stage he managed to lift league titles, as well as scoring championships that served as an argument to attract the attention of Atlético de Madrid and enter Europe.

On the other hand, he did not waste the space to talk about the Brazilian age. And it is that various detractors of the National University Club have made their discontent known by arguing that it will not contribute much to the performance of the club. Given this, García Postigo felt sure that Alves would show off his experience and footballing styleso he exhorted to enjoy his presence.

“Dani Alves arrived and shook the marrow of Mexican soccer and even rectory. You have to celebrate it, you have to enjoy it. There are people who like the Pumas and people who don’t like the Pumas, but when a character from that manufacture arrives… Let’s stop questioning and embrace Dani Alves. The footballer who has the most titles in history”.

Dani Alves had his first training session with the Pumas after signing his contract (Photo: Pumas MX)

In his argument, he continued to define the new signing of the Pumas as a born competitor with the ability to improve the performance of his teammates in the locker room, as well as a complete player.

“He is a voracious competitor, a fascinating competitor, a guy who has fun and makes those around him better (…) Welcome Daniel Alvesto Mexico, to Mexican soccer, to the Pumas, to this fantastic nation because if there is something this guy has, it is that he is salty, happy, cordial, empathic, intelligent, loving, thoughtful; has it all. This footballer lives in another dimension”ended.

This Saturday, July 23, 2022, one day after his arrival in Mexico City, Dani Alves went to the university team facilities for his official presentation, sign his contract and hold the first training session with Andrés Lillini’s team. He will wear number 33 and is expected to remain with the team until at least the summer of 2023.

