Mexico beat Australia in the Women’s American Soccer World Cup; they will look for the fifth place

(Photo: FMFA)

Despite the problems caused by the mismanagement of both the Mexican American Football Federation (FMFA) and the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (conade), the women’s team fulfilled this Wednesday win 34-6 to Australia on his championship debut World Cup in Finland.

With an outstanding performance both offensively and defensively, the Aztec squad quickly took the lead through Andrea Romeroafter a pass from the quarterback Maria Cruz.

With the advantage, the defense added its grain of sand with an interception that allowed the Tricolor to extend the advantage after a new pass from Cruz to Maria Granadas. Although Australia sought to get the game back on track, another touchdown from Ana Barbosa put the drubbing on track just before the break.

(Screenshot)

However, the Aussies managed to pull one back early in the third quarter on a run from Casey Barnes on a crucial fourth and goal. Mexico was not willing to put the result at risk and did not take its foot off the accelerator. The runner Andrea Romero and the catcher Ana Barbosa put definitive numbers to sign a liberating victory.

Quarterback María Cruz signed an outstanding performance by completing 20 of her 34 passes for a total of 190 yards and four touchdowns, while Ana Barbosa had five receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the triumph in had a bittersweet taste to the team because they will no longer be able to fight for the podium at lose by default the first game against Britain for not arriving in Helsinki on time, after not getting the travel tickets for non-payment. This was declared by the player Ana Barbosa.

“I have a bit of mixed feelings, obviously very happy, grateful to have come here and set foot on the field, but frustrated because we know that game had to be another, that is, it had to be against Canada, but in the end we enjoyed it a lot. and the goal was achieved, which was to win. The score is kind of frustrating because on the first day Australia faced Canada and they ended up 36-6, a very similar score and it tells us that today we should have played against Canada and then played the final on the weekend”

Also in the face of the player Michelle Hernandez It was not noticeable that victory that they would have wanted and that would take them to the dispute for the medals.

“The truth is that because of everything we had gone through, we were already anxious to play, and it is really what we had come for. We had an accumulation of emotions, adrenaline, and even hope. Regardless, the objective could no longer be achieved, which was the medal, but in the end we loved playing, and we were excited, so fatigue and being stranded were left in the background “

(Photo: FMFA)

Now Mexico will face Germany on August 7at 05:00 hours, in the dispute over the fifth and sixth place of the World Cup, but the team is confident of achieving that objective that they had not set since the world dream began.

It is worth mentioning that several players already had the plan to say goodbye to American football after this World Cup, like Ana Barbosa herself, but now the situation has changed after not facing the tournament as planned.

Before the scandal, the players of Mexico affirmed that they could surpass what was done in the 2019 World Cup in Canada, where they took the bronze medalWell, Cinthia Olivares assured that it is the best team that has been formed in history and they can compete with the United States.

KEEP READING:

Chivas vs Galaxy: the memes left by the Flock’s defeat

Canelo Álvarez trained with his three-year-old son and thus received his blows

Son of Checo Pérez started in karting with a tender replica of the mariachi suit