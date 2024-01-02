Nano Machine Chapter 189 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Nano Machine is a famous Korean web book and manga series. It’s about Cheon Yeo-woon, a young martial artist who gets a strange nanomachine from his ancestor in the future. He can use the nanomachine to get better at fighting, face tough enemies, and find out about his future as well as his past.

It was written by Han Joong-Wueolhak and has pictures by Kim Gwang-su. It has been published online in parts since 2019 and has fans all over the world. If you like Nano Machine, you must be looking forward to the next part, 187, coming out.

That was an emotional part where we got to know Kau and Nazuna better. We’ve grown to like them. As the last part of the release starts, the whole area goes dark. It was cut out of the rock very well.

He tells her that they can’t buy anything from the waiting machine because it’s also black. For some reason, this makes her mad because she truly desires a drink and has been feeling down lately.

The story has been read online in parts since 2019 and has fans all over the world. The last part, 183, came out on November 24, 2023, and left fans on the edge of their seats.

Nano Machine Chapter 189 Release Date:

The Manhwa series has confirmed that Nano Machine Chapter 189 will come out on January 17, 2024. Due to the fact that new parts will be released every week, we will learn more about the next ones in January 2024.

Nano Machine Chapter 188 Recap:

When he says he might need a can of coffee, she tells him that the comics must be out for the count. This makes her think about how hard it must be to be a clerk at that time, and he says, “They’re probably all like, what do we do when we get back?”

When he asks what they are able to do, she tells him she thinks she should just keep going. She also makes it clear that their friendship hasn’t changed at this point. They haven’t changed at all, she says. The only thing that’s different is that they like each other now.

She also feels bad that the way they used to hold hands casually has turned into this awkwardness. She finally knew what it was like to be happy, in love, and complete. There’s a bit of worry as well as shame within there, and it makes him feel like he might pass out.

He then concludes, “I bet it takes a lot of courage to tell them I love them; I’d go insane if I did.” He does this because he thinks that everyone who falls in love spends their whole life trying to deal with it while still thinking it’s great.

Plus, he thinks that’s probably why he hears what other people are saying sometimes when they don’t mean to. Micchan had also asked him if he was cruel.

Nano Machine Chapter 189 Trailer Release:

Nano Machine Chapter 189 Raw Scan Release Date:

A web search shows that Nano Machine Chapter 184 will be available as a raw scan on December 10, 2023. Of course, the chapter doesn’t come out until November 29, 2023, three days from now.

However, this date is subject to change and may not align with the actual release date. So, we suggest that you wait for the public release and show your support by only reading from official sources.

Where To Watch Nano Machine Chapter 189:

The proper name for Nano Machine is a naver manhwa. You can read it in Korean on the Naver website or by downloading the app. Tapas Media released digital versions of the manhwa in English. In other words, go to the Tapas site to read the original English version.

Conclusion:

Fans can’t wait for Nano Machine Chapter 189 to come out because they want to see Cheon Yeoun’s plans, the mystery of the Blade God Six Martial Clan, as well as the results of the emperor’s claimed schemes.

Each part of Nano Machine keeps readers interested with its complex story and changing characters, making the next chapters even more exciting. When it comes out, you’ll be able to learn more about the Nano Machine.