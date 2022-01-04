Nvidia announces the new RTX 3090 Ti: improved performance and memory for better experiences

The conference has also presented the GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, with a more affordable price.

Games with hyper-realistic graphics are becoming more and more common, and that is why many players are considering purchasing and renovating their graphics cards. Nvidia has already given us several joys in this area with revisions for its RTX 3080 and 3070, but this time it has been surpassed with the presentation of two new options for users: GeForce RTX 3050 and the expected GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Nvidia to launch 160 laptops with GeForce RTX technologyAs we expected, this new graphics exceeds the performance and memory of the famous RTX 3090, so we can expect graphic quality never seen before in PC games. Going into technical terms, the new Nvidia proposal includes 24 GB of GDDR6X running at 21 Gbps, which increases memory speed by a 7,7%. In other words, video games will perform better in terms of 4K graphics and AI tasks.

Continuing with the benefits of this RTX 3090 Ti, it will have 40 teraflops of processor performance, which is equivalent to 11% more than the previous version of the graph. However, we are waiting for Nvidia to provide more information about his product, as he has not yet detailed some technical aspects, as well as the price or the launch date.

What we do know are the characteristics around the GeForce RTX 3050, with dedicated 2nd gen RT cores and 3rd gen Tensor cores. In addition to all this, the graphics has new streaming multiprocessors and will run games with higher quality Containing a high-speed G6 memory. Its price will be more affordable than that of the RTX 3090 Ti, as it fits into the 279€ and will be available on the Nvidia website next January 27th.

In addition to all this, Nvidia will release 160 new laptops with GeForce RTX graphics and next-generation CPU. Taking into account the current panorama, it will be necessary to see if graphics cards can be easily acquired, since the shortage of components and the mining of cryptocurrencies have complicated the obtaining of key resources for video games. At least, it is very likely that we can play titles at a new level, as the latest ultra-realistic GTA 5 mod has achieved overheat an RTX 3090.

More about: Graphics Cards, NVIDIA, Laptops, RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3050.