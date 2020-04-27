Obamas Announce New Netflix Doc About Michelle’s ‘Turning into’ Book Tour – Variety

Following their Oscar win with “American Manufacturing unit,” Barack and Michelle Obama are teaming with Netflix as soon as once more for a brand new documentary about Michelle’s latest ebook tour to launch her memoir.

Titled “Turning into,” after the memoir which revealed in late 2018, the doc affords a uncommon, up-close have a look at Michelle Obama’s life, taking viewers behind-the-scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour to advertise her ebook. Each the memoir and the movie are about highlighting the facility of group to bridge divides and the spirit of connection that comes when folks overtly and truthfully share their tales.



The doc drops on Netflix Could 6 and hails from the Obamas’ unique improvement pact with the streamer by way of their Greater Floor Productions banner, which they launched final 12 months. Documentarian Nadia Hallgren, whose credit embody the Oscar-shortlisted doc “After Maria,” directed the movie, with Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness and Lauren Cioffi on board as producers.

Accompanying the announcement is a primary look trailer for “Turning into” and a observe from Michelle Obama (shared in full on the backside of his article), during which she expresses hope that the movie will provide viewers “pleasure and a little bit of respite” throughout our collective “wrestle to climate this pandemic.”

In her personal assertion on the movie, Hallgren says that she was approached by Greater Floor with the concept of filming Obama throughout her tour, and was granted a 30-minute assembly with the previous First Girl to determine whether or not she was the correct match to make “Turning into.” She additionally explains how troublesome it was to shoot Michelle as a result of she is “flanked by Secret Service in all places she goes.”

“She strikes rapidly and I needed to be taught to maneuver together with her — I filmed in tight, personal areas in a method that required the smallest potential footprint, but in addition allowed me to construct a detailed relationship together with her,” Hallgren writes in her observe.

Greater Floor co-heads Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis are govt producers on the challenge, whereas Maureen A. Ryan is on board as a co-EP.

“Turning into” is the most recent addition to the Greater Grounds slate, which additionally features a Frederick Douglass biopic and “Bloom,” an upstairs/downstairs drama collection set on the earth of vogue in post-WWII New York Metropolis.