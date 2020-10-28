‘Parasite’ Dominates Online Edition of Asian Film Awards

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” predictably dominated the Asian Film Awards. The darkish comedy, which gained Cannes 2019 and 4 Oscars, added 4 additional prizes on Wednesday, together with greatest movie and greatest screenplay.

The AFA occasion this yr shifted from its earlier base in Hong Kong and Macau to Busan. And it moved its dates from March to October to coincide with the Busan Worldwide Film Pageant. However the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing journey restrictions meant that the 14th AFA ceremony was a web-based one.

“Parasite” additionally claimed prizes for Yang Yinmo’s enhancing and for Lee Ha-jun’s manufacturing design.

“Each member of ‘Parasite,’ irrespective of how huge or small the function is, deserves to make a speech right here with me as a result of we made it collectively. I strongly consider that we are going to meet in particular person subsequent yr on the Asian Film Awards, shake palms, and revel in speaking with each other with out masks. Nothing can cease us from persevering with to make movies,” mentioned Bong.

The one different movie to select up a couple of prize was Derek Yee’s China-Hong Kong co-production “Higher Days” which earned a greatest actress prize for Zhou Dongyu and a greatest newcomer award for Jackson Yee.

China’s Wang Xiaoshuai picked up the perfect director award for “So Lengthy, My Son” a drama in regards to the one baby coverage that debuted again on the 2019 version of the Berlin Film Pageant. “I advocate creating freely and considering independently. Underneath intense social and political stress, I hope that I can all the time stand by the aspect of the strange to make the susceptible highly effective,” mentioned Wang in his on-line acceptance speech.

One other 2019 Chinese language effort “Wild Goose Lake” earned Dong Jinsong the perfect cinematography award.

The yr’s greatest actor prize went to Lee Byung-hun for his function in “The Man Standing Subsequent.” The movie was just lately introduced as Korea’s consultant in the perfect worldwide characteristic movie class on the Academy Awards.

Two of the yr’s standout movies from Taiwan acquired some recognition. Samantha Ko was named greatest supporting actress for her function in drama “A Solar.” Tommy Kuo and Renovation Photos had been reward for the visible results in horror-drama “Detention.”

Three Japanese movies earned kudos: Hikari was named greatest new director for “37 Seconds; Kase Ryo was named greatest supporting actor in “To The Ends of the Earth”; whereas Kureishi Yoshifumi was acknowledged for greatest sound in “Hearken to the Universe.”

Two remaining prizes went to: Karsh Kale and The Salvage Audio Collective for greatest sound on India’s “Gully Boy”; and to Thailand’s Pacharin Surawatanapongs for greatest costume design on “Joyful Previous 12 months.”

“Though we couldn’t maintain an award ceremony in-person, I hope we are able to collect collectively to have fun the fifteenth Asian Film Awards subsequent yr,” mentioned Wilfred Wong, chairman of AFA Academy and the Hong Kong Worldwide Film Pageant Society.