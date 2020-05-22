RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 guest judges and lip sync shake-up revealed

Effectively hiya, hiya, hiya, these searching for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars tea. The drag queen competitors has simply Ru-vealed guest judges for its fifth season – plus an intriguing lip-sync twist.

Alongside Ricky ‘La Vida Loca’ Martin, becoming a member of head choose RuPaul on the principle stage might be *deep breath* Thor star Tessa Thompson, 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski, Nailed It!’s Nicole Byer, singer Bebe Rexha, Unreal actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Veep’s Sam Richardson, pop star Madison Beer, Trendy Household’s Sarah Hyland, inside designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, 13 Causes Why’s Tommy Dorfman and Drag Race choreographer Todrick Corridor.

Followers can anticipate Martin to take a seat on the panel subsequent to RuPaul and common Michelle Visage within the season premiere, which can see all-star queens from seasons previous hit the runway for a Werq the World selection extravaganza.

What about that lip-sync shock? As RuPaul will announce within the first episode, regular All Stars lip-sync guidelines have been suspended. Reasonably than two queens competing for the week’s win in a lip-sync battle, RuPaul will solely choose one contestant to carry out.

The chosen queen should battle a mysterious lip-sync murderer from Drag Race “herstory” for a $10,000 tip and energy to get rid of the underside queen of her selection. If the lip sync murderer wins? A backside queen chosen from a secret group vote might be compelled to sashay away, the prize cash rolled over till the subsequent problem win.

As beforehand unveiled, 10 queens are set to compete for a spot within the coveted Drag Race Corridor of Fame and a grand prize of $100,000. The contestants are…

Alexis Mateo (season 3, All Stars 1)

Blair St. Clair (season 10)

Derrick Barry (season eight)

India Ferrah (season three)

Jujubee (season 2, All Stars 1)

Mariah Paris Balenciaga (season three)

Mayhem Miller (season 10)

Miz Cracker (Season 10)

Ongina (season one)

Shea Couleé (season 9)

UK followers can watch All Stars 5 on Netflix, with new episodes accessible on sixth June (the day after the US premiere).

In the meantime, the coronavirus lockdown has interfered with the filming of the RuPaul Drag Race US season 12 two-part finale. Though the episodes will air as scheduled – a reunion episode on 22nd Might 2020, adopted by the ultimate on 29th Might 2020 –each had been filmed in social isolation.

Sources say this yr’s finale makes use of ‘revolutionary know-how that highlights the creativity of the queens’, whereas the reunion episode has been described as a ‘digital slumber occasion’ (which we’re guessing means a huge zoom name).

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is obtainable on Netflix now. You too can try one of the best Netflix sequence and greatest Netflix films to maintain you entertained or go to to our TV information for extra to look at.