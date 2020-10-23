Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address in Vijayadashami festival, will warn on these challenges

new Delhi: The preparations for the Vijayadashami festival, the most important event of the year by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), are in the final stages. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat of the Sangh will address for about an hour at this event organized in Reshimbagh, Nagpur without the chief guest due to Corona. During this time, he will warn about the challenges facing the country and the world. From Corona to neighboring countries, he can discuss issues like social harmony, environmental protection. At the same time, the volunteers of the Sangh can also appeal to be prepared to face these challenges. This address of the Sangh chief, which happens every year on the occasion of Vijayadashami, presents a vision of the organization for the coming years. Also Read – Sitaram Yechury’s target on RSS, said- ‘Secularism’ cannot survive unless religion is separated from politics

On October 25, the Vijayadashami festival will be organized at Reshimbagh in Nagpur on behalf of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Nagpur’s Metropolitan Federalist Rajesh Loya told IANS, “The nature of the program has changed due to Corona. There will be a celebration in the presence of only 50 people. First the arms will be worshiped, then the flag will be put, prayers and songs will be sung, after this, the speech of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will begin. The program will also be broadcast live on various social media platforms. ” Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya said that Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat can guide the volunteers through speech for an hour or more. Also Read – Asaduddin Owaisi gave provocative speech on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, know what is said…

Actually, the Sangh performs six major programs every year. The Vijayadashami festival is most important in this. Because the Vijayadashami festival is also related to the foundation day of the association. On this day, the Sangh celebrates its foundation day through arms worship and path movement. The association was founded on 27 September 1925 on the day of Vijayadashami. But the Sangh celebrates its foundation day every year on the day of Vijayadashami instead of 27 September. Every year on the occasion of Vijayadashami festival, the Sangh invites a celebrity as the chief guest. But for the first time due to Corona, the Sangh has not invited any celebrity from outside. This time due to Corona, there will be no programs like Jayghosh, Path movement in Nagpur. Also Read – RSS chief said- the preamble of the constitution which came in our conduct, some people are increasing the quarrels in the society.