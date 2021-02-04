Soo Ae And Kim Kang Woo Confirmed To Star In New JTBC Drama

Soo Ae and Kim Kang Woo might be starring within the new JTBC drama “Gong Jak Metropolis” (literal title).

“Gong Jak Metropolis” takes place in opposition to the backdrop of an artwork museum that belongs to Sung Jin Group, a significant conglomerate that holds the reins of the political and monetary worlds in South Korea. It’s a psychological thriller thriller about the issues that disappear when people grow to be grasping and impressive for energy.

Soo Ae stars as Yoon Jae Hee, who’s the top of the Sung Jin Cultural Basis and in control of operations at “House Jin,” the artwork museum owned by Sung Jin Group. She can be the second daughter-in-law of the household that controls Sung Jin Group. Believing that poverty is corrosive to like and {that a} secure earnings results in a gentle life, she selected to throw away her long-time lover and entered into a wedding of comfort with Jung Joon Hyuk, an illegitimate son of Sung Jin Group. In order to make her husband the nation’s president, she groups up with the long run Public Prosecutor Normal and goes to struggle in opposition to Sung Jin Group.

Kim Kang Woo performs Jung Joon Hyuk, Yoon Jae Hee’s husband. Though he is a well-liked anchorman along with his personal fan membership, he hides an inferiority advanced over being labeled “the illegitimate son of Sung Jin Group” for his complete life. He laughs at each formidable individuals and those that fake to don’t have any ambition at the same time as he waits for the day when he can seize the reins of energy.

Gong Jak Metropolis” is directed by Jeon Chang Geun (“Mystic Pop-Up Bar”) and written by Son Se Dong. It’s scheduled to premiere someday within the second half of 2021.

