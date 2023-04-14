Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 nears its dramatic climax, viewers are curious to learn if Clone Force 99 will return at some point in the future.

While we’re still waiting for word from Lucasfilm regarding the series’ future, a panel at The Bad Batch was previously scheduled for the April Star Wars Celebration.

This London event, which takes place less than two weeks before the Bad Batch conclusion, would be the ideal setting for a season 3 reveal since thousands of eager fans are anticipated to attend. We have our fingers crossed.

The Bad Batch season 2 & The Mandalorian season 3 both released new chapters this week, providing fans of Star Wars with a double serving of outstanding awesomeness.

But when will we see episode 13? Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about the Disney Plus episode release schedule for Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Check find out how for viewing the Star Wars saga in sequence in the meantime if you’re curious about how The Bad Batch falls into the narrative.

This tantalising revelation was shared with the globe through Twitter shortly after it was announced at the D23 Expo in California. It has also been revealed that the initial two episodes will air in 2019.

Fans have enthusiastically accepted the action as well as tension of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, so we are thrilled to see the Star Wars lively universe go on to expand on Disney+, said Michael Paull, the president of Disney Streaming, back when the programme was first renewed for Disney+.

We are eagerly anticipating the release of this beloved animated series’ second season as the exclusive streaming home of the Star Wars property.

The plot centres on the Bad Batch, a squad of genetically altered clone warriors that were assigned risky mercenary missions after the Clone Wars.

The series, which was first conceived of by George Lucas and produced by Dave Filoni, centres on a group of “enhanced” clones who end themselves on the enemy side of the Empire when Palpatine, the delivers Order 66, which instructs the destruction of the Jedi Order.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date

Episode 13 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will air on Disney Plus on January 8, 2023, at 8 a.m. GMT.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Cast

Due to Dee Bradley Baker’s extraordinary talent as a voice actress, The Bad Batch has a rather small cast.

He provides the voices for every single clone, making him the only voice actor for the five members of the Bad Batch.

While it may seem strange, his talent at giving each clone their own identity via various voice patterns, inflections, and other subtleties makes it an incredible performance.

The only female Jango Fett clone in Star Wars, Omega, will also be played again by Michelle Ang. Additionally, it has been revealed that Rhea Perlman will return to the character of sarcastic mercenary godmother Cid.

We currently don’t have enough information to confirm it, but there are rumours that Ming-Na Wen could return to her role as Fennec Shand.

Additionally, we can count on Dave Filoni to continue his practise of appearing in between episodes as often as possible.

Disney recently revealed that Wanda Sykes will appear as Phee Genoa in a season-long guest role.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Plot

Fortunately for the fans, the Star Wars Celebration provided us with a tonne of details about the impending series as well as a new teaser.

The second teaser not only implies that The Bad Batch will collaborate with Gungi, but also look for new partners. The reappearance of Commander Cody following Order 66, however, is the actual highlight of the additional teaser.

Temuera Morrison portrays Commander Cody in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge against the Sith, making him one of the few clones shown in the original films.

He served as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s commander and collaborated closely with Captain Rex and the Bad Batch throughout the conflict. Disney removed the information from the extended world, leaving Cody in an unknowable situation.

Cody has a reputation for devotion, so it would be interesting to see whether he stays with Crosshair to serve the Empire or joins the Bad Batch.

The quest for meaning is yet yet another of the primary topics The Bad Batch’s Star Wars Festival panel highlighted.

The Bad Batch were produced as clones as an army to defend a government which no longer existed.

The Bad Batch’s armour no longer sporting its unit emblem is one indication of this shift in perspective, but it’s not the only one.

Omega has been under the protection of the clones as a civilian, but Echo in particular has been preparing her to join the team.

Omega now has a helmet, and the authors have made a suggestion that Echo will assume leadership responsibilities by teaching Omega how to be a soldier. Omega is therefore taking on the persona of a soldier, much like the Bad Batch did.