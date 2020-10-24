Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show invites NHS workers into audience

The much-loved BBC dance extravaganza Strictly Come Dancing has formally returned for its first live show tonight, with the competitors lastly kicking off.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealed that NHS frontline workers had been invited into the audience tonight, as a thanks for his or her tireless work within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve invited very particular folks into our audience tonight – a few of our unimaginable frontline workers,” Tess introduced in the beginning of the show.

Claudia added, “We wish to thanks for every little thing you’ve accomplished for us. And to thanks for every little thing you proceed to do. We hope you take pleasure in tonight.”

Final weekend’s episode featured the celebrities being paired up with their skilled dance companions in a pre-recorded show.

