television Sasha Banks: 6 Things To Know About The WWE Superstar Ahead Of The Mandalorian Season 2

WWE celebrity Sasha Banks has been within the information loads recently thanks partly to her mysterious appearances in The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer and the excitement that surrounded the transient glimpse of her yet-to-be-named character which will or is probably not Sabine Wren. And so with the five-time Uncooked Girls’s Champion getting into a wholly totally different fandom from that of her wrestling profession, some individuals on the market are most likely questioning who she is and a few of her best accomplishments. These individuals have come to the fitting place.
Over the course of the primary 10 years of her historic profession, Sasha Banks (real-name Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) has damaged limitations, placed on among the most important moments in girls’s wrestling, and proved time and time once more that her identify belongs on the listing of the best performers of all time. Listed below are simply six issues to find out about “The Boss,” Sasha Banks.
Sasha Banks Is First Cousins With Snoop Dogg
This might presumably be the worst saved secret in skilled wrestling, however Sasha Banks is first cousins with West Coast rapping legend Snoop Dogg, and she or he even credit the 2016 WWE Corridor of Fame celeb inductee with serving to her develop her in-ring persona, The Boss. Throughout his induction ceremony (through The Submit and Courier the night time earlier than WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Snoop Dogg had this to say about his cousin, who was wrestling in a triple-threat match for the brand new WWE Girls’s Championship:
You already know what’s so loopy about that state of affairs is that I keep in mind in 2008 after I took her to WrestleMania in Orlando, she was only a younger little teenager, and I took her round to satisfy everyone that she wished to satisfy, and you may simply see her face gentle up. You may inform that is the place she belonged. That is what she wished to be. To see the love that you just guys have been given her, to see her face on the aspect of the AT&T Stadium, I imply, I don’t even know what to say to precise how nice it feels as a member of the family to see my little cousin preventing for all of it tomorrow. Love you, Sasha.
Snoop Dogg would even carry out a brand new intro for his cousin’s entrance music and accompanied her to the ring forward of her landmark match in opposition to Becky Lynch and eventual winner Charlotte Aptitude.
Sasha Banks Credit The Late Eddie Guerrero For Her Profession
Eddie Guerrero will eternally go down as one of many best skilled wrestlers of all time. A member of the famed Guerrero wrestling household, Eddie impressed followers and aspiring wrestlers around the globe all through his 19-year profession, together with Sasha Banks. Throughout Banks’ match at WrestleMania 32, the feminine wrestler wore tights that had been an apparent tribute to her hero who had died 11 years earlier on the age of 38 years outdated, however her love of Guerrero goes deeper than that, as she advised The Impartial in 2019:
I simply hope that I’m making Eddied and his identify proud. I’m not associated to them, however he had a big impact on my life. I would not be right here as an individual if it wasn’t for Eddie Guerrero.
Sasha Banks was even on the enviornment (as a fan) for a taping of Monday Night time Uncooked the day Eddie Guerrero died and had an indication studying “I Love Eddie,” however did not but know that her hero had handed away earlier that morning, as she advised Chris Jericho on a 2015 episode of his Discuss Is Jericho podcast.
Sasha Banks Is Half Of A Group Of WWE Wrestlers Identified As ‘The 4 Horsewomen’
Between late 2012 and early 2016, the WWE growth model NXT was one of many hottest tickets in wrestling thanks partly to its excellent girls’s division that was led by Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Aptitude, and Sasha Banks, who all debuted within the early days of the black-and-gold model. All 4 wrestlers joined NXT across the identical time and all them had been finally referred to as as much as WWE’s primary roster inside a short while of each other, and through their closing match collectively at an NXT home present, they grew to become referred to as “The 4 Horsewomen,” in response to an ESPN oral historical past of the group.
The identify “The 4 Horsewomen” is drawn from the identify of the legendary faction “The 4 Horseman” which included Ric Aptitude, the daddy of WWE mainstay Charlotte Aptitude, and to additionally have fun the shut bond and unparalleled success of its members. The rise of The 4 Horsewomen ushered in a brand new period of girls’s wrestling, one that will see its members break limitations and work their manner into the principle occasions at varied pay-per-view occasions and finally a headlining match at WrestleMania 35 when Aptitude and Becky Lynch participated in a historic winner-takes-all triple-threat with Ronda Rousey.
Sasha Banks Took Half In The First-Ever ‘Iron Lady’ Match
Sasha Banks made her primary roster debut in the summertime of 2015, however earlier than she can be absolutely gone from NXT, she had some unfinished enterprise together with her fellow 4 Horsewoman and eventual co-tag-team champion Bayley for the first-ever girls’s Iron Man match at NXT TakeOver: Respect in October. Not solely would the 30-minute match change into the primary of its variety to contain two feminine opponents, it was additionally the primary girls’s match to headline a pay-per-view occasion within the firm’s historical past.
For individuals who have not seen the episode of the WWE docuseries Breaking Floor the place WWE Government Vice President of Expertise Relations and semi-retired wrestler Triple H informs Sasha Banks and Bayley that he desires them to go on final on the occasion, it is positively well worth the watch. Bayley would go on to win the match and retain her NXT Girls’s Championship with a rating of 3-2, however it was just the start of The Boss’ legacy as she would go on to cement her legacy on the principle roster.
Sasha Banks Wrestled In The First Girls’s Match To Headline A WWE Important Roster Pay-Per-View
Sasha Banks would make historical past once more a 12 months later when she and Charlotte Aptitude competed within the first-ever girls’s Hell in a Cell match that occurred to be the primary girls’s match to headline a primary roster WWE pay-per-view occasion. Banks got here into the match because the Uncooked Girls’s Champion however would in the end faucet out to her opponent’s signature submission transfer “Pure Choice.” And regardless of shedding her title that night time, Banks was a part of one thing particular and proved that the “Girls’s Revolution” was greater than only a passing section.
Sasha Banks Was Named The Prime Black Wrestler In The BW500 Itemizing In 2020
One of many greatest achievements within the Sasha Banks’ profession got here in August 2020 when Professional Wrestling Illustrated author Righteous Reg launched the inaugural BW500, a rating of the highest 500 black skilled wrestlers who’re actively working within the ring. The listing included some massive WWE names like Keith Lee (4) Kofi Kingston (8), and Bianca Belair (24), however at that prime was none aside from The Boss herself. Banks had beforehand been ranked as “Lady of the 12 months” in PWI’s 2015 finish of the 12 months awards, and the second-best feminine wrestler in PWI’s 2016 rating (with solely Charlotte Aptitude in entrance of her), however her spot on the 2020 listing that features each female and male opponents is actually one thing to behold.
These are only a few issues to find out about “The Boss” Sasha Banks, however make certain to return again in a couple of months after The Mandalorian Season 2 wraps up as a result of there’s certainly going to be one thing value including from what could possibly be key second in her profession.
