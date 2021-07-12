Temuera Morrison talks about the opportunity of seeing a 2d season of The E book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus

Temuera Morrison will reprise her function as Boba Fett (after taking part in her father Jango Fett in the second one Famous person Wars trilogy) for the approaching sequence The Boba Fett E book. Then again, it kind of feels that Disney I could be desirous about getting you to decide to a 2d season, That is how the actor has informed it in an interview for Categorical UK.

The primary season of The Boba Fett E book completed filming previous this 12 months starring Temuera Morrison. Although there was no communicate of a 2d season, Disney may well be desirous about having him to hold it out: “They are going to more than likely need to take a look at the waters first, it has now not been mentioned“, cube Morrison.

All through the interview he was once additionally requested if he may give some details about the sequence, however the actor spoke back with a powerful refusal as a result of Disney desires all main points to stay secret: “You understand the principles, not anything! not anything!“Morrison joked. Then again, we all know that there are stories that Ming-Na Wen will reprise her function as Fennec Shan and that the sequence will function the”duo“of Fett and Shan operating in combination.

Boba Fett’s e-book was once introduced on the finish of the second one season of The Mandalorian, following the occasions with Grogu and a post-credits scene appearing Fett and Shan taking up Jabba the Hutt’s palace. The sequence might be directed by means of Robert Rodríguez, Dave Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard. It is going to premiere subsequent December. And we remind you that it’s not the one Famous person Wars spin-off this is at the means: Ahsoka Tano (performed by means of Rosario Dawson) may also have her personal sequence.