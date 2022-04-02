The best memes left by La’eeb, the mascot of Qatar 2022

Users pointed out that the pet was cute (Photo: File)

Not only the draw for the group stage of the World Cup surprised soccer fans, because in addition to that, this April 1 was presented the official song of the World Cup and also of the mascot, called La’eeb (means skilled player in Arabic).

And it is that for those who know this world-famous event, each edition is characterized not only by the matches and the enormous effort made by the players of each country on the field, but also by living the experience of a World Cup that involves delving into the culture of the place that acts as headquarters and from which also arise all kinds of representative characters.

So for this world Cup 2022, which will take place in Qatar, Laéeb will be the cute character that will represent the World Cup and it is nothing more and nothing less than an adorable flying turban.

“He came from the mascot universe full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to the whole world. La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves. The time has come to spread the joy of football throughout the world”communicated FIFA from its social networks to present it.

For its part, Khalid Ali Al MawlawiDeputy General Manager of Marketing, Communication and Experiences of the Supreme Committee of Organization and Legacy, mentioned that animation will be a way for people around the world to feel welcome.

“I’m sure fans all over the world will love this cheerful and funny character. La’eeb will be essential in helping us attract fans of all ages to the fantastic experience of this FIFA World Cup”.

However, in Mexico, the reaction from Internet users was immediate and it did not take long for all kinds of memes to emerge in which they even compared La’eeb with the famous ghost of Gasparin.

“The mascot of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the scarf that Fiona gave Shrek as a token of her gratitude”, “Who would say that Gasparin the friendly ghost would be the mascot of the world cup, Qatar 2022″are some of the mentions that appear in Twitter.

Other users of this social network took the opportunity to post: “hopefully those from qatar put a world cup mascot with good design and charismatic”, to later show images of SpongeBob holding a small white handkerchief in the palm of his hand.

It should be remembered that the first world cup that presented a mascot was Mexico, when in 1970 it created Juanito, a boy with a typical hat and dressed in the equipment of the Aztec team. Four years later, Germany followed suit with Tip y Taptwo Teutonic boys who are fans of the round.

The Gauchito Argentine was the next and Naranjito It was the work of Spain 82, with the fruit personified next to the ball. And Mexico returned 16 years after its first event with Piquea pickle with an Aztec hat.

Italy 90 featured Ciao, a hulk made of cubes in the colors of the local flag. The animations improved from the United States, with the introduction of the dog Strikerwhich preceded the rooster Footix of France 98. The three Asian characters of Korea-Japan 2002 were not very popular, Ato, Kaz y Nikbut the lion scoring of Germany 2006 generated more empathy. The last were the African leopard Zakumi (South Africa 2010), the armadillo Fuleco (Brazil 2014) and the wolf Zabivaka (Russia 2018).

