The European Union collected 1,100 million euros in 2021 in fines for data protection: these are the companies that paid the most

Data protection supervisory authorities across Europe have issued a total of almost 1,100 million euros in fines since January 28, 2021, according to the international law firm DLA Piper, which has published a report on the matter today. These are violations of the General Data Protection Regulation that has been in force since mid-2018.

Since the end of January last year there have been more than 130,000 personal data breaches that have been reported to regulators. This translates to an average of 356 breach notifications per day, which is an increase of 8% compared to the daily average of the previous year.

It must be remembered that in 2020 there had also been record figures in fines, which means that this 2021, with the new increase, records higher figures than ever. And in this article we will also see why.

Amazon is the biggest offender





The highest fine in the name of this regulation to date was imposed by the Luxembourg National Data Protection Commission (CNDP) which ordered to pay 746 million euros “to an American Internet-based retailer,” as the report puts it. That is to say, he is talking about Amazon, although he does not mention it specifically and about a fine that we met last June.





The company, at that time, said that this fine, according to its point of view, “is unfounded” and, in fact, filed an appeal in October. It was not revealed what the sanction was based on. The Wall Street Journal newspaper noted that the decision was related to Amazon’s data collection practices, but did not include Amazon Web Services.

The Schrems II ruling is key to growth

With these data, it does not mean that companies are not complying with regulations worse than before, but rather that there are factors such as the new Schrems judgment that leads to the same practices that were carried out before no consequences can now be sanctioned.

Ross McKean, Chairman of the UK’s Data Protection and Security Group, spoke about this survey explaining that “the nearly seven-fold increase in fines may be grabbing headlines, but the Schrems II ruling (also known as the annulment of the Privacy Shield) and its profound implications for data transfers has been established as the top data protection compliance challenge for many organizations“.

This judicial decision annulled the “Privacy Shield” of 2016 after the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) considered that the United States does not guarantee an adequate level of protection for our data. Before, the tech giants could easily store our data on servers in the United States.

Ewa Kurowska-Tober, Global Co-Chair of the Security and Data Protection Group at DLA Piper, says “Meeting the requirements of Schrems II is a challenge for even the most sophisticated and well-resourced organizations, and out of reach for many small and medium businesses. What is really needed is to resolve the underlying conflict of laws instead of imposing an unrealistic obligation on companies to comply with the law.” She also sees this “Privacy Shield” as an impediment to facilitating international trade.

Other great fines in history





The same study by this legal company shows that, after Amazon, the next highest fine of 2021 has been in Ireland, worth 225 million euros. It refers to the sanction imposed on WhatsApp, the instant messaging service of the Meta empire. The Data Protection Commission of Ireland, the country where this company is registered, announced this amount after explaining that this decision is the result of an investigation on whether WhatsApp correctly complies with the General Data Protection Regulation, which started in December 2018.

In third place appears a fine in France for the value of 50 million euros. In this case, it is not a fact of 2021, but refers to the third largest fine in the history of the RGPD in Europe and dates from 2019 when Google was forced to pay such an amount in the Gallic country. The reason, according to the French authorities, was “lack of transparency, incorrect information and lack of valid consent in personalized advertising”.

In fourth place is the fine that Germany imposed of 35.2 million euros on H&M for the illegal surveillance of the private lives of its employees and which dates from 2020.

As for Spain, in the year 2021, the record is held by Vodafone. The telco was fined in March 2021 with a total of 8.5 million euros for four different causes.

The first, for an amount of four million euros, for an infringement of the General Data Protection Regulation. The second, of two million euros, for another breach of the RGPD. A fine of 150,000 euros for a serious infringement of the Law on Services of the Information Society and Electronic Commerce (LSSICE) and a fourth serious fine of two million euros for violating the General Telecommunications Law.

In January 2021, another notable fine in our country was the one imposed on Caixabank. The sanction of the Spanish agency was divided into a fine of 2 million euros for a minor infringement of articles 13 and 14 of the GDPR and one of the remaining 4 million for a very serious infringement of article 6 of the aforementioned community regulation.

In the latter case, the AEPD assured that Caixabank failed to comply with the requirements established for the provision of valid consent, did not sufficiently justify the legal basis for the processing of personal data, pointed out deficiencies in the processes enabled to obtain the consent of customers for the processing of their personal data and, in addition, there was an illegal transfer of personal data to companies of the CaixaBank Group.