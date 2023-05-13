The Kirlian Frequency Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A new episode of The Kirlian Frequency, Cristian Ponce and Hernán Bengoa’s spooky animated radio series about a remote village where there’s always some fresh otherworldly issue simmering, hasn’t been released in over a year.

Two brand-new episodes were a frightening surprise for fans over the weekend. An animated web series produced in Argentina is called The Kirlian Frequency, Season 3.

Since February 15, 2019, only Netflix has been offering the first five episodes of this online series, which debuted in 2017 on YouTube and Vimeo. The streaming site Flixxo has episodes six through ten accessible.

The series centres on a radio broadcast that is only heard at night in a little village located far within the province of Buenos Aires, where a variety of horrifying and paranormal occurrences take place.

On February 18, 2019, the first season debuted. On December 22, 2019, The Kirlian’s second season was made available.

The Kirlian fans can’t wait for this season and are eager to learn more about it. Here are all the specifics about The Kirlian Frequency’s third season since we recognise your enthusiasm.

The Kirlian Frequency Season 3 Release Date

The Kirlian Frequency’s first season was announced and took place on February 18, 2019. There were five episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On December 22, 2019, The Kirlian Frequency’s second season was made available.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a third season as well as prospective storylines.

The Kirlian Frequency Season 3 Cast

The voices of Nicolás Van de Moortele, Casper Uncle, Mara Dupláa, Letizia Bloisi, Ciro Herce, Milagros Molina, and Jorge Alonso will appear in The Kirlian Frequency Season 3 if it is revived.

The Kirlian Frequency Season 3 Trailer

The Kirlian Frequency Season 3 Plot

This radio programme discusses paranormal occurrences in a tiny village in the province of Buenos Aires. The Valerga Clinic and Bilder, the newest intern, are the subjects of the first episode.

The show has not received a third season renewal from Netflix. Since there aren’t many facts known about The Kirlian Frequency’s third season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

But maybe the most intriguing aspect of the series is that Kirlian has never appeared on an Argentine map. The location of the little town is still unknown to the general public.

Through the late at night programming for her local television station, a lonely nurse starts receiving surprising messages.

The turmoil simmering within Kirlian is immediately revealed by what first seems to be an invitation from another realm. Everyone who knows Kirlian is nice and has a close buddy.

This confirms Pilar’s circumstance as well. Just in time for the pivotal battle, Pilar has returned after the Kirlian Frequency is over.